Moto G64y 5G appears on Google Play Console with some details exposed

A new Motorola device has been spotted on Google Play Console: the Moto G64y 5G. According to the details, the budget device will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset.

Moto G64y will follow the launch of Moto G Power 5G (2024) and Moto G 5G (2024). The company remains mum about the details of the new handset, but it was spotted on Google Play Consoler recently (via 91Mobiles).

The discovery of the handset in the platform has revealed several significant details about the model, including its MediaTek MT6855 chip, which is widely known as the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset. According to reports, it is anticipated as a rebranded MediaTek Dimensity 930, which was manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology and has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

Despite being a budget phone, the listing revealed that Motorola will offer the model in decent RAM options: 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM. The storage of the model, on the other hand, remains unknown.

As for its display, no size was shared, but the listing shows that G64y will have a 1080×2400 pixels resolution with 400 PPI.

Unfortunately, the OS of the device is expected to run on Android 13 despite Android 14 already being available.

We will update this story with more details in the coming days.