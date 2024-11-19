Motorola confirms models getting Android 15

After earlier speculations and leaks, Motorola has finally confirmed the names of its devices that will soon receive the Android 15.
The update will reach different lineups of the company, including Razr, Edge, Moto G, and Thinkphone. According to the support page of Motorola, here are the devices that could soon get the Android 15 update:
- Razr 50 Ultra/Razr+ 2024
- Razr 50/Razr 2024
- Razr 50s
- Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ 2023
- Razr 40/Razr 2023
- Razr 40s
- Edge 2024
- Edge+ 2023
- Edge 2023
- Edge 50 Ultra
- Edge 50 Pro
- Edge 50
- Edge 50 Neo
- Edge 50 Fusion
- Edge 40 Pro
- Edge 40
- Edge 40 Neo
- Edge 30 Ultra
- Moto G Power 2024
- Moto G Stylus 2024
- Moto G 2024
- Moto G85
- Moto G75
- Moto G55
- Moto G45
- Moto G35
- Moto G34
- Thinkphone
- Thinkphone 25