Motorola Edge 50 enters Indian market with durable MIL-STD 810H body

Motorola has a new entry in the Edge 50 series: the Motorola Edge 50. The new phone, nonetheless, is not just any ordinary smartphone offering from the brand, as it comes with a stronger build, thanks to its MIL-STD 810H certification.

The company announced the new model this week, offering fans the “world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone” at 7.79mm. Aside from the sturdy body, the Edge 50 also comes with an IP68 rating, ensuring high protection against water and dust. It also features a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the Smart Water Touch technology, so users can still rely on it even with wet hands.

There’s also a lot to praise about the internals of the Motorola Edge 50, which houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. There’s also a huge 5,000mAh battery and 68W fast charging, complemented by 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging capabilities. Needless to say, Motorola also ensured that the device is armed with AI by including its Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Magic Editor, Adaptive Stabilization, and Smart Color Optimization.

The phone comes in Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey colors, and its sole 8GB/256GB configuration costs ₹27,999.

