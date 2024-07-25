Moto Edge 50, ‘world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone,’ to debut in India on August 1

Motorola will unveil the Moto Edge 50 in India on August 1. According to the company, it will be the slimmest military-grade smartphone in the market.

The company recently shared a poster teasing the said phone and later confirmed its monicker. According to Motorola, the Moto Edge 50 will have a MIL-STD-810 certification, which is a US military standard confirming the device’s resistance to various environmental conditions it could face in its lifetime. Through this, the brand promises the following:

Freedom against accidental drops

Resistance against shake

Withstands extreme heat

Withstands extreme cold

Withstands humidity

Motorola says the Moto Edge 50 will be the “world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone.” On the Flipkart page of the handheld, the company confirmed several details of the upcoming Motorola phone, including: