Moto Edge 50, ‘world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone,’ to debut in India on August 1

Motorola will unveil the Moto Edge 50 in India on August 1. According to the company, it will be the slimmest military-grade smartphone in the market.
The company recently shared a poster teasing the said phone and later confirmed its monicker. According to Motorola, the Moto Edge 50 will have a MIL-STD-810 certification, which is a US military standard confirming the device’s resistance to various environmental conditions it could face in its lifetime. Through this, the brand promises the following:
- Freedom against accidental drops
- Resistance against shake
- Withstands extreme heat
- Withstands extreme cold
- Withstands humidity
Motorola says the Moto Edge 50 will be the “world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone.” On the Flipkart page of the handheld, the company confirmed several details of the upcoming Motorola phone, including:
- 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- 256GB storage
- 6.67″ curved 1.5K P-OLED with on-screen fingerprint scanner support
- 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera, 10MP telephoto with 30x zoom (3x optical), and 13MP 120° ultrawide (with macro support)
- 32MP selfie camera
- 5,000mAh battery
- 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Vapor Chamber Cooling System
- Three years of OS updates and four years of security support
- IP68 rating/MIL-STD-810H grade
- Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz (vegan leather finish) and Koala Grey (vegan suede) colors