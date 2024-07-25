Moto Edge 50, ‘world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone,’ to debut in India on August 1

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jul. 25, 2024, 19:22

Motorola will unveil the Moto Edge 50 in India on August 1. According to the company, it will be the slimmest military-grade smartphone in the market.

The company recently shared a poster teasing the said phone and later confirmed its monicker. According to Motorola, the Moto Edge 50 will have a MIL-STD-810 certification, which is a US military standard confirming the device’s resistance to various environmental conditions it could face in its lifetime. Through this, the brand promises the following:

  • Freedom against accidental drops
  • Resistance against shake
  • Withstands extreme heat
  • Withstands extreme cold
  • Withstands humidity

Motorola says the Moto Edge 50 will be the “world’s slimmest MIL-810 military grade phone.” On the Flipkart page of the handheld, the company confirmed several details of the upcoming Motorola phone, including:

  • 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • 256GB storage
  • 6.67″ curved 1.5K P-OLED with on-screen fingerprint scanner support
  • 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera, 10MP telephoto with 30x zoom (3x optical), and 13MP 120° ultrawide (with macro support)
  • 32MP selfie camera
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • Vapor Chamber Cooling System
  • Three years of OS updates and four years of security support
  • IP68 rating/MIL-STD-810H grade
  • Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz (vegan leather finish) and Koala Grey (vegan suede) colors

