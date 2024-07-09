Motorola starts Android 14 rollout to 2023 Razr models

Motorola is finally bringing the major Android 14 update to the Razr and Razr+ models it launched in 2023.

The update comes almost nine months after the launch of the 2023 Razr series and the recent debut of the 2024 Razr lineup, which comes pre-installed with Android 14. According to users on various platforms, the Android 14 update is now available on devices in the US, although it seems the rollout is still not widely available. As some shared, while some of their 2023 Razr phones now show the availability of Android 14, some still don’t show the update in their system.

Despite this, Motorola silently published the Android 14 support page on its website, affirming the move that it is now being rolled out to the 2023 Razr phones.

While this is great news for 2023 Razr model users, it could still be a bit disappointing for some as it still reflects the company’s poor action in terms of offering its users the latest Android update. And with the Android 15 now being prepared for its August official launch, you can bet that it will take the company another couple of months before it introduces the update to its phones.