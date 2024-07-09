Motorola Edge 50 Pro now available in Vanilla Cream color in India

Motorola fans can now get the Edge 50 Pro in a new Vanilla Cream color.

The smartphone was launched by the brand in the country back in April, but its color option was limited to three (Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl). Now, Motorola is expanding the color variety of the model by including the Vanilla Cream option.

The model’s design has been retained, but the new color variant has a creamy white back panel. Its side frames, on the other hand, sport a silver appearance.

Aside from the new color, no other departments of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro have been changed. With this, buyers in India can still expect the following details from the model: