What you need to know about the new Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Pro, and Fusion

Motorola has finally unveiled its latest three 5G models that repeatedly made the headlines in the past weeks: the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

The announcement of all three models should clarify the differences between them, as earlier reports and leaks resulted in confusion about the distinction of their identities. At first glance, one would assume that all models are the same due to the huge similarities in their front designs. However, Motorola made sure to arm them with their own unique rear designs, giving them their distinctive appearances.

Of course, it doesn’t stop there, as each phone also sports its own notable features and hardware. Here’s a quick look at them:

Edge 50 Fusion

161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9mm dimensions, 174.9g weight

6.7” pOLED display with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits peak brightness

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2/Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB configurations

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with PDAF and OIS, 13MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP wide

5000mAh battery

68W wired charging

Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue, and Hot Pink colors

Edge 50 Pro

161.2 x 72.4 x 8.2mm dimensions, 186g weight

6.7” pOLED display with 1220 x 2712-pixel resolution, HDR10+, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with PDAF, OIS, and AF; 10MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom; 13MP ultrawide with AF

Selfie: 50MP wide with AF

4500mAh battery

125W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging

Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty, Moonlight Pearl, and Vanilla Cream colors

Edge 50 Ultra