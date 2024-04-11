Motorola teases release of new Edge smartphone on April 16

Motorola is back with another tease. According to a recent post by the company, it will unveil the new member of the Edge family on April 16.

The post doesn’t contain any additional details about the phone that will be introduced, except for the same “Intelligence meets art” concept the company earlier used in the invites it sent to select media outlets. At that time, the company underscored that it would make the announcement on April 3. Later, it unveiled the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India.

Now, it seems the company is not over with its “Intelligence meets art” concept, as it promises a new unveiling related to it. Thankfully, we’re not out of speculations. Although the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now out of the choices, we’re still waiting for the rumored Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Ultra.

According to earlier reports, here are some of the known alleged details about the two Edge phones:

It has a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display with a punch-hole in the upper middle section of the screen for the 32MP selfie camera

The rear camera system houses the 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide unit. It is complemented by a 32MP selfie.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip.

The 5000mAh battery supports 68W charging.

There’s an option for 256GB storage.

It has an IP68 rating and a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

It will be offered in Peacock Pink, Ballad Blue (in vegan leather), and Tidal Teal colorways.