Is this Motorola Edge 50 Ultra’s official marketing clip?

A recent clip featuring the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone has been shared by a leaker.

Motorola is expected to announce several smartphones this month, including the Edge 50 Ultra. Initially, it was believed that the Edge 50 Ultra was the same as the Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Pro. However, the device, which is expected to be also launched under the X50 Ultra monicker, is a different model.

Recently, the Edge 50 Ultra’s render was shared through a leak, wherein it shows a different rear layout compared to the other phones mentioned. Although it comes with a square camera module in the back, it comes with a trio of lenses and a triple-flash unit. Specifically, it is rumored to get 50MP sensors, which include a 75mm periscope.

Now, a clip shared by leaker Evan Blass on X gives us a better view of the model. The video echoes the camera island layout of the phone in the earlier leak, like the textured finish of the back and the protruding camera island housing the camera units and the flash. It also shows the other sections of the handheld, including its metal side frames with curved edges and curved display. On the right side of the frame are the power and volume buttons.

Aside from the clip, Blass didn’t mention other details about Edge 50 Ultra. Yet, according to past reports, these are the things we can expect from the upcoming model from Motorola: