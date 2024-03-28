Motorola Edge 50 Fusion images leak ahead of expected April 3 launch

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be launched on April 3 in India. Prior to that day, however, leaks involving the phone have been continuously appearing on the web. The latest one includes images of the smartphone, showing its front and rear designs.

The Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be launched in the same month as the unveiling of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (AKA X50 Ultra and Edge Plus 2024). Weeks ago, there was a debate on which phone the brand would be announcing on the event it teased to media outlets via an invitation, which promises something about the “fusion of art and intelligence.” However, it appears Motorola will be giving us not only one but two devices in April.

One includes the Edge 50 Fusion, which has appeared in the renders shared by Android Headlines recently. From the images shown, the smartphone offers a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display and a 32MP selfie camera punch-hole in the upper middle section of the screen. The volume and the Power buttons, meanwhile, are placed in the right frame, which appears to be made of metal.

On the other hand, the back of the device sports a rectangular camera island housing two camera units and a flash. The module is placed in the upper left section of the back, and a “50MP OIS” is written on it, confirming the details about its rumored camera system. Aside from the 50MP primary camera, earlier reports claimed that the model would be equipped with a 13MP ultrawide camera.

The images add to the current known details about the smartphone, which has been nicknamed “Cusco” internally. According to Evan Blass, a reliable leaker, it would be armed with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip alongside a decent 5000mAh battery. While the RAM size of the device was not divulged, Blass claimed that it would have 256 storage. The Edge 50 Fusion is also said to be an IP68-certified device and will be available in Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal colorways.