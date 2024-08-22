Motorola launches Moto G45 5G in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, $130 starting price

Motorola has brought back the Moto G4x series in India by introducing a new 5G smartphone: the Moto G45.

Interestingly, despite being a 5G phone, the brand assured that it would be an eye-catching option in the market. Aside from housing a decent Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, a 6.5″ 120Hz LCD, a 50MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery, it is surprisingly cheap for a 5G device with a $130 starting price.

The Moto G45 5G comes in two configurations of 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which are priced at ₹10,999 ($130) and ₹12,999 ($155), respectively. It sports a vegan leather material for its rear panel and is available in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta color options.

The device will hit the shelves in India on August 28 via Flipkart and other retail stores. Here are more details about the Moto G45 5G:

5G connectivity + NFC

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

4GB and 8GB RAM

128GB storage (with microSD card support)

6.5″ HD+ 120Hz LCD

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 16MP

5000mAh battery

20W TurboPower charger

Android 14

Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta colors

