Motorola Moto S50, AKA Edge 50 Neo, details leak

The debut of the Motorola Moto S50 might just be around the corner. After appearing on various retailer listings, the details of the model have now leaked online.

The smartphone is expected to make a global debut under the monicker Edge 50 Neo. The device appeared in retail listings just after Motorola announced the August 29 debut of an unnamed phone, suggesting that it could be the said model making the launch.

The listings not only confirm the monicker of the device but also reveal its 8GB/256GB configuration option, Poinciana and Latte colors (other expected options include Grisaille and Nautical Blue), and design. According to the images shared, the phone will have a flat display with a center punch-hole for its selfie camera. Its back employs the same design as the other Edge 50 series models, from its back panel edge curves to its Motorola distinctive camera island.

The listings didn’t reveal the specifications of the Edge 50 Neo, but thanks to a tipster from Weibo, we now have better ideas of what to expect from the phone.

According to the leak, here are the possible details of the Moto S50: