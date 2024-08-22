Edge 50 Neo appears on retailer listings as Motorola announces Aug. 29 debut of unnamed phone

Motorola announced that it would be unveiling a new phone on August 29. While the brand didn’t name the device, speculations say that it could be the Edge 50 Neo, which appeared on various retailer websites recently.

This week, the brand shared the news on its social media account with the caption, “Artistic elegance meets beautiful colors.” The teaser also has the “Intelligence Meets Art” tagline, which the company also used in the Edge 50 series, suggesting that the phone it will unveil is another part of the lineup. Based on past reports and leaks about the latest model the company is preparing, it is the Edge 50 Neo.

Interestingly, another piece of proof surfaced online when the Motorola Edge 50 Neo appeared on different retailer websites in Europe. The listings not only confirm the monicker of the device but also reveal its 8GB/256GB configuration option, Poinciana and Latte colors (other expected options include Grisaille and Nautical Blue), and design.

According to the images shared, the phone will have a flat display with a center punch-hole for its selfie camera. Its back employs the same design as the other Edge 50 series models, from its back panel edge curves to its Motorola distinctive camera island.

As per earlier reports, the Edge 50 Neo will be powered by the Dimensity 7300 chip. Other details we know about the handheld include its four memory options (8GB, 10GB, 12GB, and 16GB), four storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), a 6.36″ FHD+ OLED with a 1200 x 2670px resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor, 32MP selfie, 50MP + 30MP + 10MP rear camera setup, 4310mAh (rated value) battery, Android 14 OS, and IP68 rating.

