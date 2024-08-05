New Motorola Edge 50 Neo renders surface online

Ahead of Motorola’s official announcement, a leaker has revealed the Edge 50 Neo model through unofficial renders.

According to the latest renders, the phone will have the same design as its other Edge 50 siblings, including the recently launched Edge 50 model. Based on the images shared by leaker Evan Blass on X, the back panel will have decent curves on its sides to ensure users’ comfort. It will house a camera island located in the upper left. Just like the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Pro, the module will be in the form of a protruding section of the back panel.

The renders show that the rear camera system will consist of three cameras and a flash unit. They also show some markings about the lenses, including the OIS support and 13-73mm focal range. As per an earlier leak, the main unit of the camera could offer 50MP.

Ultimately, Blass’ leak shows the Edge 50 Neo’s four color options, which are said to include Grisaille, Nautical Blue, Poinciana, and Latte.

The news follows an earlier set of leaks shared by other leakers online. However, the two leaks show contrasting designs, especially in terms of the Edge 50 Neo’s display. The first leak shows the phone sporting a curved display, while the second one showcases the device with a flat screen. To this end, while the leaks look promising, we still advise our readers to take the details with a pinch of salt.