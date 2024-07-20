New renders show Moto Edge 50 Neo with flat display

As the wait for the Moto Edge 50 Neo’s arrival continues, another set of leaked renders has appeared online. Interestingly, the new leak suggests that the phone will have a flat display instead of a curved panel, which was shown in an earlier leak.

The model is expected to be the successor to the Edge 40 Neo. An earlier report revealed the model via a leak, showing it in gray and blue. Now, another set of renders shows the phone in more colors and from other angles.

The new leak echoes some earlier details shown in earlier renders, including the punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and the protruding rectangular camera island in the upper left section of the rear panel. The latter houses the phone’s camera lenses and flash units, and the “50MP” and “OIS” markings reveal some of the camera system’s details.

However, unlike the other leak, the new renders show the Moto Edge 50 Neo with a flat display and prominent flat frames. With this difference, we suggest that our readers take this section with a pinch of salt at the moment.

According to a leaker in an earlier report, the model will be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations. If pushed, it will join the other models in the Edge 50 series, including the Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion.

