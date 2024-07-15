Leak reveals Motorola Edge 50 Neo’s color options, configurations

It seems Motorola is now working on the successor of its Edge 40 Neo creation.

That’s according to the set of leaks shared by leaker @Sudhanshu1414 (via 91Mobiles), who revealed the renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. According to the leak, the model will be available in Gray, Blue, Poinciana, and Milk color options. The images show the smartphone sporting a rectangular camera island in the upper left section of the rear panel. It houses the camera lenses and the flash units of the phone, and the “50MP” and “OIS” markings reveal some of the camera system’s details.

In front, there is a display with semi-curved side edges and thin bezels. However, the top and bottom bezels appear to be thicker. In the upper center, a punch-hole cutout is placed for the selfie camera.

According to the tipster, the model will be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations. If pushed, it will join the other models in the Edge 50 series, including the Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion.