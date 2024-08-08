Motorola S50 receives TENAA certification, could debut as rebranded Edge 50 Neo

While we are all waiting for the launch of the Edge 50 Neo, it seems Motorola is already preparing its Chinese counterpart called Motorola S50.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has been in the news recently, thanks to earlier leaks and renders confirming its existence. The most recent one shows the phone with a camera island located in the upper left. Just like the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Pro, the module will be a protruding section of the back panel. According to renders, the phone will be offered in Grisaille, Nautical Blue, Poinciana, and Latte color options.

The brand is yet to announce the launch date of the model, which is expected to launch in various markets, including global ones. Now, a recent discovery on the TENAA database shows that Motorola is also preparing a device with an XT2409-5 model number, which is believed to be the Chinese version of the Edge 50 Neo and will be branded as Motorola S50.

Unsurprisingly, the phone with the TENAA certification has the same leaked design as the Edge 50 Neo, confirming that it is a part of the Edge 50 series.

Aside from the said design, the Motorola S50 is reportedly offering a 2.5GHz octa-core chip (probably the Dimensity 7300), four memory options (8GB, 10GB, 12GB, and 16GB), four storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), a 6.36” FHD+ OLED with a 1200 x 2670px resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor, 32MP selfie, 50MP + 30MP + 10MP rear camera setup, 4310mAh (rated value) battery, Android 14 OS, and IP68 rating.