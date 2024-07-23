Motorola makes new partnership to introduce 3D printing in repair services

Motorola has a new partnership that will allow it to use 3D printing technology to address its customers’ repair needs.

The smartphone brand partnered with Red Wolf Technology to achieve the plan, with the latter confirming the news on Monday. According to the firm, the collaboration will allow repair shops to 3D print genuine OEM Motorola tools, including jigs and molds. Shops will be armed with the firm’s Primo Print3D platform, which is already being used for phone cases and accessories 3D printing.

“Accessing repair tools can be expensive, time-consuming, and logistically challenging,” said Darwin Garcia, Service Engineering Manager – MBG, Service Readiness & Product Engineering at Motorola Mobility. “3D printing is a new and exciting approach to solve these problems. Red Wolf Technology has been incredibly supportive adding our repair tools to their 3D printing platform.”

The news follows several sustainability and repairability efforts from Motorola’s competitors, including HMD, Google, Oppo, OnePlus, and more. However, unlike Motorola, most of these brands rely on tools offered by iFixit. The e-commerce repair firm also covers several Motorola models, but Red Wolf Technology noted that it will be the first time a smartphone brand will rely on 3D printing to offer its repair services.

“…Digital manufacturing is making huge strides into the mainstream, and we are proud to be a leader at the forefront of this movement,” shared Brad Bacigalupi, Founder and CEO of Red Wolf Technology. “Our expertise in 3D printing, combined with Motorola Mobility’s forward-thinking approach, uniquely aligns us to revolutionize the repair industry and the 3D printing industry.”

