Motorola Razr 50 now in India

The Motorola Razr 50 is finally in India, giving fans another option in the expanding foldable market.

The Motorola Razr 50 joins the Razr 50 Ultra, which made an earlier debut back in July. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, an 8GB/256GB configuration, and a 4200mAh battery.

In India, its colors are named Sand Beach, Koala Gray, and Spritz Orange. The Razr 50 will be available for ₹64,999, but there’s an introduction offer for fans of up to ₹15,000 to reduce its price to ₹49,999. Interested buyers can now place their orders on Amazon India, Reliance Digital, and Motorola’s official Indian website, and the official sales will be on September 20.

