Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is now in India

Motorola fans in India can also now get their own Motorola Razr 50 Ultra phone.
The launch of the said model follows its initial arrival in June in China. Days later, the brand finally brought the device to India, albeit in a single 12GB/512GB configuration. Buyers can get it through Amazon India starting on its Prime Day sale, Motorola India, and various partner stores of the company for a price tag of ₹99,999. Consumers can choose from its Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz color options.
Here are more details about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra:
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- 12GB/512GB configuration
- Main Display: 6.9” foldable LTPO AMOLED with 165Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness
- External Display: 4” LTPO AMOLED with 1272 x 1080 pixels, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2400 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 50MP telephoto (1/2.76″, f/2.0) with PDAF and 2x optical zoom
- 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera
- 4000mAh battery
- 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging
- Android 14
- Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz colors
- IPX8 rating