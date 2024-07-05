Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is now in India

Motorola fans in India can also now get their own Motorola Razr 50 Ultra phone.

The launch of the said model follows its initial arrival in June in China. Days later, the brand finally brought the device to India, albeit in a single 12GB/512GB configuration. Buyers can get it through Amazon India starting on its Prime Day sale, Motorola India, and various partner stores of the company for a price tag of ₹99,999. Consumers can choose from its Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz color options.

Here are more details about the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: