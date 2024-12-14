Motorola Razr 50D launching on Dec. 19 in Japan

A new Motorola foldable called Motorola Razr 50D will be announced officially on December 19 in Japan.

With its monicker, it is not surprising that the model appears to be greatly similar to the Motorola Razr 50. It features an external display on the back, but it does not consume the entire space and instead has an unused space like the Razr 50. It also has two camera punch holes placed inside the secondary display’s top left corner.

Japan’s NTT DOCOMO mobile phone operator has confirmed the phone’s arrival. According to its page, it is now available for pre-order. It costs ¥114,950 and will ship on December 19.

Here are more details about the Motorola Razr 50D:

187g

171 x 74 x 7.3mm

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.9″ main foldable FHD+ pOLED with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

3.6″ external display

50MP main camera + 13MP secondary camera

32MP selfie camera

4000mAh battery

Wireless charging support

IPX8 rating

White color (similar to the White Lover color in China)

