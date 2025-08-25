Motorola Swarovski Brilliant Collection coming to India on Sept. 1

After debuting in the US and China, Motorola will finally launch its Swarovski Brilliant Collection in the Indian market on September 1.

The special edition bundle includes the Motorola Razr 60 and Buds Loop, both of which feature stones carefully placed on their surfaces. The phone has 35 Swarovski crystals, including a large hinge sporting a precision-cut crystal with 26 radiant facets. To accentuate the hand-placed crystals, a 3D quilted texture design complements them. The model’s volume keys also adopt a crystal design, and it comes with a clear case to allow users to showcase its beauty.

In terms of specs, the phone has the same details as the standard version. The handheld, alongside the Buds Loop, will be offered via Motorola India, Flipkart, and retail stores. To recall, here are the specs of the Motorola Razr 60: