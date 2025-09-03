This is how much Motorola Swarovski Brilliant Collection costs in India

The Motorola Swarovski Brilliant Collection is now in India, offering fans a bedazzled Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals.

Despite being a collection, the two devices with the Pantone Ice Melt shade can be purchased separately in India. The Moto Buds Loop Silver Version sells for ₹24,999, while the Razr 60 Ice Melt is priced at ₹54,999 (single 8GB/256GB configuration option). Note, however, it won’t hit the shelves until September 11 via Flipkart.

The Moto Buds Loop features Swarovski crystals spread across its surface. The Razr 60, on the other hand, has 35 Swarovski crystals, including a large hinge sporting a precision-cut crystal with 26 radiant facets. To accentuate the hand-placed crystals, a 3D quilted texture design complements them. The model’s volume keys also adopt a crystal design, and it comes with a clear case to allow users to showcase its beauty.