Motorola unveils Moto G15, G15 Power, G05, E15

Motorola has announced not just one or two but four smartphones this week: the Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, Moto G05, and Moto E15.

The first three are the latest additions to the brand’s G series. They are all budget models but come with the latest Android 15 OS. The complete specs sheets of the phones are not yet available, but it is safe to say that both the Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power share almost the same set of specs. That’s because the two both have a Helio G81 chip, a 6.72″ FHD+ LCD, an 8MP selfie camera, a dual rear camera system (50MP main + 5MP ultrawide), NFC support, three storage options(128GB, 256GB, and 512GB), and three colors 9Gravity Gray, Iguana Green, and Sunrise Orange). However, in terms of the battery, the Power model has a larger 6000mAh battery, with the regular G15 only offering a 5200mAh rating.

The Moto G05 also has a Helio G81 chip and an 8MP selfie camera, but it is different from the other G series phones in a few ways. This includes its 6.67″ HD+ LCD, a rectangular camera island, and a 50MP + auxiliary rear camera setup. Other details of the G05 include NFC support, 4GB RAM, two storage options (64GB and 128GB), an IP54 rating, and two color options (Forest Green or Plum Red).

Ultimately, there’s the Moto E15, which, on the other hand, runs Android 14 Go. It is also another budget model from Motorola but could be considered the most affordable. It also has a Helio G81 chip but comes with a lower set of specifications, such as 2GB RAM. Other details include 64GB storage, a 32MP rear main camera with a secondary sensor, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5200mAh battery, 18W charging support, and three color options (Misty Blue, Fresh Lavender, and Denim Blue).

Motorola still hasn’t shared the phones’ official release dates and pricing. Yet, they are expected to arrive in several markets, including Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.