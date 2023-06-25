Mythical codenames of Xiaomi 14 series detected

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi continues to captivate tech enthusiasts worldwide with its innovative and feature-packed devices. With rumors swirling around the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series, the recent revelation of the codenames “Houji” and “Shennong” has piqued the curiosity of smartphone enthusiasts and fans alike. These codenames draw inspiration from Chinese myths, adding an intriguing layer to the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. Set to be unveiled in December, the Xiaomi 14 series promises to deliver a blend of cutting-edge technology and a touch of mythical allure.

Xiaomi 14 Series Codenames

The choice of codenames for the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, “Houji” and “Shennong” respectively, reflects Xiaomi’s endeavor to incorporate cultural references into their product line. Both codenames derive from ancient Chinese myths and carry significant symbolism.

Xiaomi 14: Houji

Houji” refers to a legendary figure from Chinese mythology known for his remarkable agricultural skills. According to folklore, Houji introduced the cultivation of five types of grains, revolutionizing agriculture and contributing to the prosperity of ancient China. The selection of “Houji” as a codename may suggest Xiaomi’s ambition to bring revolutionary advancements and prosperity to the smartphone industry through the Xiaomi 14 series.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Shennong

The codename “Shennong” draws inspiration from another prominent figure in Chinese mythology. Shennong, often revered as the “Divine Farmer,” is considered the ancient ancestor of agriculture and medicine. Legend has it that Shennong tasted hundreds of herbs to discern their medicinal properties and shared this knowledge with his people. By adopting the codename “Shennong,” Xiaomi might be hinting at the series’ potential to provide a transformative and healing experience for users, akin to the benevolence of the mythical Divine Farmer.

As the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series approaches, the revelation of the codenames “Houji” and “Shennong” adds an element of excitement and intrigue. By incorporating references from Chinese myths into their product line, Xiaomi aims to infuse its smartphones with cultural significance and symbolism. With the promise of revolutionary advancements, superior performance, and cutting-edge technology, the Xiaomi 14 series is poised to make a lasting impression on the smartphone market. Fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling in December, hoping to witness the perfect fusion of mythical allure and technological prowess in the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro