New Xiaomi Pad 5 variant announced, it will be awesome option

Xiaomi's Pad 5 was already an amazing device, but with the new variant, it's a bit weird.

Xiaomi’s Pad 5 is an amazing device, with a solid Snapdragon 860 and a beautiful and sleek design. With the new Pad 5 variant, it becomes a bit of a confusing device to buy, so let’s take a look at it!

New Pad 5 variant announced!

Xiaomi has announced that the new variant of the Pad 5 will be a 8/256 GB RAM/Storage configuration, with no other changes. The price is yet to have been announced, however we have some info on the pricing.

According to ITHome, however, the new Pad 5 variant with 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at 2999¥, compared to the 6/256 variant which will be priced at 2299¥. This makes the new variant of the Pad 5 a bit more expensive, and we don’t think that this price bump is justified, considering the only difference is the two extra gigabytes of RAM. We previously talked about the Pad 5 and it’s specs, but if you haven’t read that article already, here’s a quick rundown of the specs.

The Pad 5 features an 11 inch 2.5k (1600p) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, a Snapdragon 860, and an 8720mAh battery. It comes with a stylus, has 33W fast charging, and the aforementioned 6/256 and 8/256 configurations. It will run “MIUI for Pad”, which is a tablet optimized version of MIUI.