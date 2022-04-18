Xiaomi’s iPad Competitor is Coming: Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch Soon

As we previously reported, the Xiaomi will be launching the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India soon, and the release date has officially been confirmed by Xiaomi India! The Xiaomi Pad 5 seems like a promising device, so, let’s take a look at the Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch, it’s specs, and the launch date.

Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch & Specs

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be launching very soon, and the specs seem very promising. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will ship with a Snapdragon 860, a 13 megapixel camera, if you wanna be that person that takes photos with their tablet, 6 gigabytes of RAM for multitasking and games, and a 8720mAh battery. It will be released with MIUI 13 and Android 11, as opposed to its Global and Chinese counterparts, which released with MIUI 12.5 and Android 11, so it will be more up to date than the Global and Chinese variants.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch will take place on the 27th of April, alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s India launch. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be announced with all of its official first-party accessories, and Xiaomi seems to be quite proud of the device, claiming that they will “#doitbetter” (most likely a shot at Apple), and they also show that the Xiaomi Pad 5 will feature an iPad-style keyboard accessory, so they’re pretty much taking on Apple’s iPad Pro lineup head-on. You can read more about the Xiaomi Pad 5 in our other articles, such as this one.

What do you think about the Xiaomi Pad 5? Are you excited for it? Do you plan on buying one? You can let us know in our Telegram channel, which you can join here.