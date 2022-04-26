New Redmi Note 12 Teaser has been dropped, Redmi Note 11 series sold great units and has been loved by millions because of how it had the price to performance and premium feel at the same time. Today, We see that a Teaser from Redmi has been dropped, and people have started making rumors of what device will be released. Some people speculated that this will be Redmi Note 11T, a device that will be a performance upgrade for the previously-released Redmi Note 10 Pro. Some rumors also say that this teaser is for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series.

What is the new Redmi Note 12 Teaser talking about?

Lu Weibing from Weibo says that “Since last year, the Redmi Note series has launched a product strategy of two generations a year: one generation focuses on extreme performance (Performance King Kong), and the other focuses on all-round experience (experience King Kong), users can choose according to their different needs.” And saying that this new upcoming Redmi Note will have double the performance of the last year’s released Redmi Note 10 Pro.

What did Redmi Note 10 Pro have inside?

Redmi Note 10 Pro was a great 2021 entry, and it has similar specifications to the 2022-released Redmi Note 11 Pro, the new Redmi Note 12 teaser says that this device will double the performance that Redmi Note 10 Pro gave, hence Redmi Note 11 Pro too.

Redmi Note 10 Pro China came with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 with 6 to 8GB RAM options. 5000mAh Li-Po battery and more. You can check on all the features Redmi Note 10 Pro China by clicking here.

Conclusion

It’s unclear which phone will be released, but it’ll be Redmi Note 12 series. Redmi Note series is coming in hot with their price/performance and premium-feeling devices. And either Redmi NoteRedmi Note 12 series will be mindblowing.