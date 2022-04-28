Nothing Launcher released, Download NothingOS Launcher and Wallpaper!

As we made an article about Nothing OS before, their home screen app, named as Nothing Launcher, is now made it’s way to Play Store officially and avaible to download. Although, it’s not for all devices yet, and downloadable only on some listed devices. The team itself claim that it will be avaible to more devices soon, but that’s all we got for now. The current downloadable devices are listed below.

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 5

Samsung S22

Samsung S22+

Samsung S22 Ultra

Samsung S21

Samsung S21+

Samsung S21 Ultra

Samsung S21 FE

You currently can install to the devices that are listed above directly from the Play Store. Although, APK file is problably coming soon as well as people can dump the files pretty easily. You can find the screenshots of Nothing Launcher down below.

Screenshots of Nothing Launcher

Although the launcher is a bit barebones, we did install it and provided screenshots of it. The launcher is directly taken from Nothing OS itself and made it installable for other devices from the official team. You can see the screenshots of it below.

As you can see in the pictures above, it doesn’t have much options, but also has some nice widgets on it that can use along with based on pure AOSP launcher code. It has a different font that kind of looks like we would see on such screens that runs with seperate LEDs for pixel each(the ones on the stores for example), it looks pretty nice when you give it a good setup. We made an article about Nothing OS before already that includes eligible devices and such, which you can read by tapping here.

Although AOSP launcher has afew more options, this doesn’t mean that Nothing Launcher is bad. It might not look good on any other phone or software, as it’s only made for the Nothing OS and designed specifically for it. With that being said, they will also update the launcher itself as well as this is just the initial release and so has no options on it for now.

NothingOS Wallpaper

The launcher also applies a wallpaper from Nothing OS automatically when you set it as default home screen, and so we dumped it. You can see how it looks below.

You can get the wallpaper from here and set it to any device you want as well.

Download Nothing Launcher

You can find the Play Store link on here. If it says not supported or something similar and Play Store doesn’t show the download button, that means your device won’t support it yet. You can read the supported devices on top of the article as we listed it for the users.