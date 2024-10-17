Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition to arrive on October 30

Nothing will announce the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition on October 30.

The said version of the Nothing Phone (2a) is the product of collective work from fans and users in the Nothing Community. To recall, the brand asked the community to provide their own suggestions that will help improve the Nothing Phone (2a), from design to marketing and packaging. The company even hailed the winners of the Community Edition Project, which lasted months.

“Every product that Nothing has released to date has been designed with its community in mind. The Community Edition Project allows Nothing to co-create, leveraging the talents of its most creative followers.

“Six months, four stages, one phone. Across that time we’ll be collecting entries for the design of the ultimate version of Phone (2a). Spanning hardware, wallpapers, packaging and marketing, winners at each stage will get the chance to engage directly with the Nothing Team as they bring their creations to life.”

While it is certain that there will be improvements in the designs of the Nothing Phone (2a) in the Community Edition, Nothing could still adopt the same set of specifications for the device. To recall, the Nothing Phone (2a) has the following details:

The smartphone runs on the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 system.

Nothing Phone 2a is powered by a second-gen 4nm Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, which has an 8-core architecture and up to 2.8GHz clock speeds.

The 161.74 x 76.32 x 8.55 mm model will be available in different configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. It also comes with an 8GB RAM booster.

It has a decent 5000mAh battery capacity, which is higher than its predecessors. It also supports 45W fast charging, albeit it has no support for wireless charging. Also, note that the package doesn’t include a charging brick.

Phone 2a is considered as the successor or Phone (1). As such, compared to its siblings, it should be more affordable. Based on its prices in some markets, the new model has become the company’s cheapest smartphone to date.

It comes with a 90-degree angle unibody cover, which adds protection to the unit.

The Dual-SIM smartphone is available in three color options: black, white, and off-white milk.

Unlike its predecessors, the new Nothing Phone 2a has an “anthropomorphic” design in its rear camera system, with the camera island situated in the upper middle part of the unit. It is complemented by the iconic Glyph Interface, which consists of three LED lights in the back. As usual, the elements can be used for different notifications on the smartphone.

Its rear camera system is composed of a 50MP 1/1.56-inch main sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS with autofocus and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Both can handle 4K/30fps resolution for videos. In front, the unit has a 32MP selfie camera, which offers 1080p/60fps.

Its 6.7-inch flexible 1084 x 2412 AMOLED display supports a 30Hz to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and up to 1300 nits of brightness.

The unit has a built-in fingerprint scanner support and allows face unlock.

Nothing Phone 2a supports the following features: 5G and 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, headphones, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Via