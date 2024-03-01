Nothing Phone 2a underwent significant design changes before getting finalized — Report

Nothing has finally shared what the Nothing Phone 2a will look like. However, before that design, the company revealed that it actually had prepared a handful of other options before settling on its final choice.

Nothing Phone 2a will launch next Tuesday, March 5. The company recently shared a teaser of the model, revealing its actual appearance from the back. As expected, it would be offered in a white option, with its back sporting a rear Glyph design. Aside from that, the model features a dual camera inside a pill-shaped island in the middle of a circular design element.

The design is far from the earlier leaks shared by tech leaker @OnLeaks, who later claimed that it was fake. Nonetheless, according to recent photos shared by the company (via Wallpaper), Phone 2a actually underwent that appearance and several more before getting its final look.

In the earlier photos shared, several dummies showed most of the camera island layouts situated at the top left part of the unit. The placements of the two cameras differ in each dummy, with some of them appearing a lot like the earlier generations of Apple’s iPhones if their transparent design was not present. Nonetheless, in the end, the company decided to put the cameras in the upper middle part of the back, with the light-up glyphs around them.

As usual, the overall look of Nothing Phone 2a continues to reflect the company’s vision of its designs. For Nothing’s Industrial Design lead Chris Weightman, the company’s “top aspiration” is to “show the bare engineering” of their creations, with its aesthetic being “really driven by the engineering.” Meanwhile, Adam Bates, Nothing’s design director, thinks it is more than that.

“We want to be a company that does things differently,” Bates told Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell. “We’re looking to find how Nothing expresses itself in all these different areas.”