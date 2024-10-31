Glow-in-the-dark Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition arrives with limited 1000 units

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition has finally been unveiled. The phone sports a firefly-inspired design, resulting in a glow-in-the-dark variant of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. However, the company confirmed that the special edition phone will only be offered in a limited number of units.

The phone is a collective product of Nothing’s community, which provided their best ideas for the phone’s design, wallpaper, packaging, and marketing. Now, the brand has lifted the veil from the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, which took months to create.

While the phone is based on the standard Nothing Phone (2a) Plus model, it comes with special wallpapers and packaging. Its main highlight is its glowing design on the back. While boasting its transparent design, the true beauty of the Community Edition phone surfaces in the dark, where its glow-in-the-dark element illuminates. According to the company, it does not use electricity or the phone battery to do this.

The phone will be offered in all markets where the Nothing brand operates and priced the same as the standard Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. However, in Japan, the special edition phone will be based on the Nothing Phone (2a) model.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition has a 12GB/256GB configuration. Sadly, it is important to underscore that Nothing only has 1000 units to provide for this edition. According to the brand, it will put it on sale on November 12.