Nothing Phone (2a) Plus now in Europe

Nothing has further expanded the availability of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus to more markets by bringing it to Europe.

The company announced the move at IFA. The pre-orders of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus started last Friday, September 6, and it should hit the stores on September 10.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus showcases the iconic design of the Nothing Phone, featuring the Glyph Interface. Available in gray and black, both color options highlight a semi-transparent LED back panel, giving the phones their distinctive minimalist and futuristic appearance.

Powered by Nothing OS 2.6, this phone impresses with its Dimensity 7350 Pro processor, complemented by up to 12GB of RAM. It is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W charging.

The device also boasts a generous 6.7″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, complete with a punch-hole cutout for the 50MP selfie camera. On the back, it features two additional 50MP cameras capable of recording 4K video at 30fps.

Sadly, while the phone comes in two color options, its configuration in the European market was decreased to only one: 12GB/256GB. The phone is offered for £399 in the UK and CHF399 in Switzerland. However, in other markets like Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal, the phone is priced differently.