Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition sold out 15 minutes after launch, but there’s good news

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition was a success after its supply units were all sold just after going live online. Thankfully, fans have one last chance to get the phone this week.

The device was the collective work of the Nothing community after the brand asked fans to share their best ideas that can give new life to its Nothing Phone (2a) Plus model. After months of preparation and selecting the best entries from the community, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition was released.

The phone sports a firefly-inspired design, resulting in a glow-in-the-dark variant of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. According to the company, it does not use electricity or the phone battery to do this. It also features special wallpapers and packaging and comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration.

Unsurprisingly, fans welcomed the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition when it was posted online for availability. Within 15 minutes, the model was immediately sold out online due to 19,000 registrations from 48 countries. To recall, the Community Edition phone was limited to 1000 units.

On a positive note, Nothing will provide one more chance for fans to grab their own Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition phone. According to the company, there will be an event in London at its Nothing Store Soho, where it will hold a “limited drop” offer for the said model on November 16 at 11 AM local time.