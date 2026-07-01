Nothing Phone (4a) series receives new hike

The Nothing Phone (4a) series is facing another price increase in India.

The news follows an earlier price adjustment made by the London-based brand, affecting the Phone (4a) Pro, Phone (4a), and Phone (3a) Lite. Now, the company has implemented another hike for the lineup.

On Flipkart, the vanilla model’s 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations now sell for ₹39,999, ₹43,999, and ₹46,999, respectively.

The Pro is also reportedly set to face the same adjustment, but its listing on the e-commerce platform remains unchanged, with pricing starting at ₹49,999. Tipster Sanju Choudhary suggested that only the Pro phone’s 8GB/256GB (₹52,999) and 12GB/256GB (₹55,999) options will get the price hikes of ₹54,999 and ₹59,999, respectively.

The brand previously expressed concern about the ongoing memory crisis in the industry. Nothing CEO Carl Pei echoed sentiments other executives have shared in the past.

“Brands now face a simple choice: raise prices by 30% or more in some cases, or downgrade specs,” Pei wrote. “The ‘more specs for less money’ model that many value brands were built on is no longer sustainable in 2026. As a result, some markets, particularly entry and mid-tier segments, are likely to shrink by 20% or more, and brands that have historically dominated these segments will struggle.”

Sources 1, 2