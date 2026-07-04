Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition design unveiled

Nothing has finally showcased the design of the anticipated Phone (4b) RCB Edition model.

The device will be unveiled on July 7. Nothing earlier suggested that the Nothing Phone (4b) sits below the A-series. This means it could be more affordable than the Nothing Phone (4a), albeit with downgraded specs. As per the leak, the phone will be priced around ₹30,000.

The brand earlier flaunted the phone in its blue colorway, and a leak later revealed its two more variants (black and white). The London-based company says that there will be a fourth option, designed in cooperation with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team.

The variant features a matte red finish, with the back panel bearing the RCB logo at the center. We expect the phone to also come with a special theme.

According to earlier reports, the phone features the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, an 8GB/128GB configuration (8GB/256GB also expected), a dual rear camera system (50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide), a 16MP selfie camera, a 6.7″ AMOLED display, and a 6000mAh battery.

Source