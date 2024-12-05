Huawei teases Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro global arrival alongside foldable flagship on Dec. 12

Huawei has thrilled fans again after teasing the global debut of its Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro models. Based on the clues provided by the company, it seems the two phones will accompany the unnamed foldable flagship the brand earlier teased launching on December 12 at a Dubain event.

The Chinese giant teased earlier this week an upcoming flagship product launch featuring a foldable model. No other details about the event or the device are available, but the post says that the company will “unfold the classic as a new era of flagship foldable excellence begins.” This suggests that the company will announce its latest foldable creation. This could be the recently launched Huawei Mate X6. However, with the giant promising a “new era” of flagship foldable, it could also be the Mate XT Ultimate, which was earlier reported to be coming to global markets.

Now, Huawei has another surprise this time: the global debut of the Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro. The company did not directly confirm this, but given that it tweeted the teaser using its international X account, it just basically announced the global debut of the new Nova phones. The post also includes the same taglines used for the teaser of the foldable phone the brand is preparing for the international debut, suggesting that the two Nova phones will accompany it.

With all that in mind, here are the details to expect from the Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro and the soon-to-be-named foldable device (either Huawei Mate X6 or Mate XT Ultimate).

Huawei Nova 13

256GB (CN¥2699), 512GB (CN¥2999), and 1TB (CN¥3499) storage options

6.7″ FHD+ OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate and in-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.9) + 8MP ultrawide/macro (f2.2)

Selfie: 60MP (f2.4)

5000mAh battery

100W charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Feather Sand Purple, Feather Sand White, Loddon Green, and Star Black (machine translated)

NFC and two-way satellite communication support

Huawei Nova 13 Pro

256GB (CN¥3699), 512GB (CN¥3999), and 1TB (CN¥4499) storage options

100W charging

6.76″ FHD+ OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate and in-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP ultrawide (f1.4~f4.0) with OIS + 12MP 3x telephoto (f2.4) with OIS + 8MP ultrawide/macro (f2.2)

Selfie: 60MP ultrawide (f2.4) with AF + 8MP with 5x zoom (f2.2) with AF

5000mAh battery

100W charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Feather Sand Purple, Feather Sand White, Loddon Green, and Star Black (machine translated)

NFC and two-way satellite communication support

Huawei Mate X6

Unfolded: 4.6mm / Folded: 9.85mm (nylon fiber version), 9.9mm (leather version)

Kirin 9020 (unconfirmed)

12GB/256GB (CN¥12999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥13999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥14999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥15999)

7.93″ foldable main OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 2240px resolution

6.45″ external 3D quad-curved OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 1080px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture and OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (F2.2) + 48MP telephoto (F3.0, OIS, and up to 4x optical zoom) + 1.5 million multi-spectral Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 8MP with F2.2 aperture (both for internal and external selfie units)

5110mAh battery (5200mAh for the 16GB variants AKA Mate X6 Collector’s Edition)

66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging

HarmonyOS 4.3 / HarmonyOS 5.0

IPX8 rating

Beidou satellite support for standard variants / Tiantong satellite communication and Beidou satellite messaging for the Mate X6 Collector’s Edition (China only)

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

298g weight

16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution

6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF

Selfie: 8MP

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and Red color options

Other features: improved Celia voice assistant, AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more), and two-way satellite communication

