Huawei teases flagship foldable launch on December 12, could be Mate X6/Mate XT Ultimate

Huawei has teased an upcoming flagship product launch featuring a foldable model. While it is unknown what device this will be, it could be the Huawei Mate X6 or the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design trifold.

The Chinese company shared the news on X, noting that a flagship product event will be held on December 12 in Dubai. No other details about the event or the device are available, but the post says that the company will “unfold the classic as a new era of flagship foldable excellence begins.”

This suggests that the company will announce its latest foldable creation. This could be the recently launched Huawei Mate X6, which debuted alongside the Mate 70. However, with the giant promising a “new era” of flagship foldable, it could also be the Mate XT Ultimate, which was earlier reported to be coming to global markets.

While we are still uncertain about this matter, Huawei should soon confirm this. For now, here are the details fans can expect from the Huawei Mate X6 or the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design trifold:

Huawei Mate X6

Unfolded: 4.6mm / Folded: 9.85mm (nylon fiber version), 9.9mm (leather version)

Kirin 9020 (unconfirmed)

12GB/256GB (CN¥12999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥13999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥14999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥15999)

7.93″ foldable main OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 2240px resolution

6.45″ external 3D quad-curved OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 1080px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture and OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (F2.2) + 48MP telephoto (F3.0, OIS, and up to 4x optical zoom) + 1.5 million multi-spectral Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 8MP with F2.2 aperture (both for internal and external selfie units)

5110mAh battery (5200mAh for the 16GB variants AKA Mate X6 Collector’s Edition)

66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging

HarmonyOS 4.3 / HarmonyOS 5.0

IPX8 rating

Beidou satellite support for standard variants / Tiantong satellite communication and Beidou satellite messaging for the Mate X6 Collector’s Edition (China only)

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

298g weight

16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution

6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF

Selfie: 8MP

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2

Black and Red color options

Other features: improved Celia voice assistant, AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more), and two-way satellite communication

Via