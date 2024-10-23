Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro launch in China

The Huawei Nova 13 series is now official in China.

Huawei earlier put the Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro in reservations in its local market. Now, the Chinese brand has finally made the debut of the two new smartphones official by unveiling their key specifications.

Both phones have a vertical pill-shaped camera island on their back panels. However, the camera modules in the two phones are designed differently. This difference extends to the front of the phones, with the Nova 13 Pro now featuring a pill-shaped selfie island.

The Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro are available in White, Black, Purple, and Green color options. They also have the same 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Here are more details about the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro:

Huawei Nova 13

256GB (CN¥2699), 512GB (CN¥2999), and 1TB (CN¥3499) storage options

6.7″ FHD+ OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate and in-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.9) + 8MP ultrawide/macro (f2.2)

Selfie: 60MP (f2.4)

5000mAh battery

100W charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Feather Sand Purple, Feather Sand White, Loddon Green, and Star Black (machine translated)

NFC and two-way satellite communication support

Huawei Nova 13 Pro