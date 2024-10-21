Is Huawei Nova 13 Pro worth getting? Its Geekbench scores say otherwise

The Huawei Nova 13 Pro’s Geekbench result is now out, and it shows rather unimpressive scores compared to its predecessor.

Huawei will unveil the Huawei Nova 13 series this Tuesday. Ahead of its debut, different leaks involving the lineup have already surfaced. The most recent one includes the Geekbench scores of the Huawei Nova 13 Pro, which garnered 997 and 2900 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

These numbers are way low compared to its predecessor, which scored 1300 and 4100 on the same platform in the past. This, however, is unsurprising since the Nova 13 Pro is rumored to be armed with a Kirin 8000 processor. To recall, the Nova 12 Pro has a better Kirin 9000s chip.

As we noted in the past, benchmark scores do not determine the worth of an entire model. However, even in other sections, it seems the Huawei Nova 13 Pro won’t be impressive enough for anticipating fans. According to Digital Chat Station, the model will have little improvement over its predecessor, offering details like a 1.5K equal-depth quad-curved display, a 60MP selfie camera, a triple camera setup with 50MP variable aperture, and 100W fast charging.

On a positive note, the Huawei Nova 13 Pro is reportedly coming with HarmonyOS 4.2 alongside support for the Beidou satellite messaging feature. It is now available on Vmall in White, Black, Purple, and Green color options. Its storage, meanwhile, comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.