Nubia announces V70 Design with Unisoc T606, 4GB/256GB config, 50MP cam, leather back option

Nubia unveiled the Nubia V70 Design in the Philippines. The new model joins the Nubia V70 (AKA ZTE Blade V70), but it differs minimally in other sections.

The Nubia V70 Design is also expected to be marketed as the ZTE Blade V70 Design in other markets. In the Philippines, it is named the Nubia V70 Design and should now be available for pre-orders (via Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok) ahead of its November 28 release.

The V70 Design appears to be a twin of the Nubia V70 model, but it comes with two vegan leather color options in addition to its two glass back designs. Moreover, unlike the other model with a 108MP main camera, the V70 Design is downgraded to 50MP. It also has a lower 4GB memory (vs. 8GB and 12GB options in the Blade V70), but its storage remains the same at 256GB.

Other details confirmed by Nubia about the V70 Design include:

Unisoc T606

4GB RAM (10GB RAM extension)

256GB storage

6.7″ 120Hz HD+ IPS LCD with Live Island 2.0 support

50MP main camera

16MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

22.5W charging

Android 14-based MyOS 14

Black and Rose Pink (glass material) and Orange and Jade Green (vegan leather) color options

The V70 Design will ship on Thursday. It is priced at Php5300 in the Philippines, but buyers can get it for Php4504 through a Shopee voucher.

