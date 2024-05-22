Older Pixel models receive AI-powered Free Magic Editor tool

After promising it last month, Google is now rolling out the Free Magic Editor tool to earlier generations of Pixel smartphone devices.

The Free Magic Editor is an AI-powered photo editing tool that allows complex editing functions. Unlike other image editors, however, the tool uses AI, allowing users to easily remove or move objects in photos, change their backgrounds, or adjust the lighting.

The tool was originally limited to the Pixel 8 series smartphones and Google One subscribers. However, Google announced last month its plan to bring its AI photo capabilities to its older Pixel phones. According to the company, the rollout would start on May 15.

As shared by various users of old Pixel phones online, despite not having Google One, the Magic Editor functions can now be used on their devices.

While this is good news for those folks, it is important to note that unlimited saves will still be limited to them. To recall, non-Pixel users can also use the Magic Editor, but it comes with a limited number of 10 saves a month. There’s a solution for this, nonetheless: the company’s premium Google One plan, which starts at 2TB.