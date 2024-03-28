OnePlus 11, 12 receive Photos update, including new photo collage option

Both OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 have new updates this month. Aside from security patches, the updates also bring improvements to the models’ Photos app, including the addition of a photo collage option.

As first spotted by Android Authority, the OnePlus 11 will be getting the Oxygen OS 14.0.0.601 update, while the OnePlus 12 will receive the Oxygen OS 14.0.0.604. The updates provide the March 2024 security patches but also bring some improvements in other sections of the phones.

Nonetheless, aside from the ones listed on the update changelog, the company has also brought the camera improvements it first introduced to the users of the said devices in India. Specifically, the updates should allow users to switch focal lengths easily by tapping the zoom buttons and notice better clarity in Portrait mode’s 2x zoom capability. Also, the color accuracy of the photos taken under warm-light settings using the front cam should be improved by the updates.

In other sections, one prominent change includes the new photo collage option in the default gallery app. It only comes with basic collage tools, but it is still a welcome addition to the Photos app as it removes the need to download a third app for such a purpose.

In general, both updates from OnePlus show the same changelog details written below:

System

You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos.

Adds a “Partial screenshot” option in the Smart Sidebar.

You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the flashlight on when the screen is off.

You can now enter the first letter of an app name for fuzzy search from the Home screen search bar in Drawer mode.

You can now try out the “app-specific volume” feature to adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs.

Improves the volume bar’s design for ease of use and visual consistency.

Improves system stability.

Integrates the March 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication