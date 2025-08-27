OnePlus 12’s new India update taps Private Safe, BeaconLink

OnePlus 12 users in India will be delighted to know that a new update is bringing some new capabilities and improvements to their devices.

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.850 update to the said model in batches in India. It offers the August 2025 Android security patch, but its main highlights are the new functions added to the Private Safe, which allow users to share images and videos, customize image or video album covers, and more.

The Split View is also no longer restricted to fixed ratios, and the BeaconLink can now send text, image, and voice messages.

Here are more details about the update:

Unlock a new level of seamless experience

Improves the animations for opening, repositioning, and resizing a floating window.

Delight in details

You can now share images and videos in Private Safe.

You can now customize image or video album covers in Private Safe.

You can now sort and view images and videos by time in Private Safe.

You can now add files directly under the “Other files” category in Private Safe.

Split View is no longer restricted to fixed ratios. You can now adjust the ratio as needed. In Split View, when two apps are displayed in landscape, you can now drag the divider to adjust their relative sizes.

When recent tasks are stacked, you can now modify an app’s lock status by swiping down on the app on the recent tasks screen.

All notifications received in landscape mode are now displayed in a simplified banner format to reduce interruptions.

You can now swipe down on a simplified banner notification to display the app in a floating window.

Tapping a button on a simplified banner notification now opens the app in a floating window instead of full screen, reducing interruptions.

Adjusts the position of banner notifications in landscape mode to minimize distractions.

Network connections

You can now send text, image, and voice messages to nearby people via BeaconLink when there is no internet connection. You can find this feature in “Settings – Mobile network – BeaconLink”.

System

Integrates the August 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Source