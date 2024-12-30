OnePlus 13, 13R global listings confirm 6000mAh battery, configs, colors

The OnePlus 13 and 13R are now listed on the company’s global website, where their 6000mAh batteries, configurations, and colors are confirmed.

Both models will debut on January 7 globally. One of the models, the OnePlus 13R, is a rebadged OnePlus Ace 5 that was recently unveiled in China.

Now, both models are finally listed on the brand’s global website. According to the images, the two handhelds will share a similar design. However, the OnePlus 13 will have slight curves on its back panel, while the 13R variant appears to have a completely flat design. Moreover, the vanilla model comes in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn colors, while the 13R is available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

The listings also confirm the models’ 6000mAh batteries. While the OnePlus 13 adopted the same battery as its Chinese counterpart, the 13R has a smaller one compared to the Ace 5’s 6415mAh battery in China.

Ultimately, the website shows that the OnePlus 13 will be available in two configurations, while the 13R will only be offered in a single one. According to earlier reports, it will be a 12GB/256GB configuration.

