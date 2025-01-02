OnePlus 13R camera specs, Indian configs leak

Ahead of its official unveiling, the OnePlus 13R’s camera details and configurations for the Indian market have leaked online.

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will debut this month globally. The brand has already listed the models on its website, allowing us to confirm several of their details, including colors and the number of configurations. Sadly, most of their key specs remain a mystery.

In his recent post, nonetheless, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed the camera specifications and India configuration options of the OnePlus 13R model.

According to the account, the OnePlus 13R will offer a trio of cameras in the back, including a 50MP LYT-700 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP JN5 telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. To recall, the model is rumored to be a rebadged model of the OnePlus Ace 5, which debuted in China recently. The phone offers a triple camera system, but it instead comes with a 50MP main (f/1.8, AF, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 112°) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) setup. As per Brar, the selfie camera of the phone will also be 16MP, just like what the Ace 5 offers.

Meanwhile, the configurations of the OnePlus 13R in India are reportedly coming in two options: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. According to the account, the phone features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage.

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus 13R would offer two color options (Nebula Noir and Astral Trail), a 6000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, an 8mm thickness, a flat display, new Gorilla Glass 7i for the front and back of the device, and an aluminum frame.

