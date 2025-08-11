OnePlus 13s can now work like a walkie-talkie, thanks to a new update

A new update to the OnePlus 13s brings a new feature to the OnePlus 13s in India.

The OxygenOS 15.0.2.501 update is now rolling out to the model in the said market, albeit in batches. According to the changelog, it contains the new BeaconLink feature, allowing supported models to connect directly to each other using Bluetooth. It also allows sending of text, image, and voice messages to nearby users without the need for the internet or mobile data.

The update also includes improvements in the model’s system and features, including the Split View and floating windows.

Here are more details about the update:

Unlock a new level of seamless experience

Improves the animations for opening, repositioning, and resizing a floating window.

Delight in details

Split View is no longer restricted to fixed ratios. You can now adjust the ratio as needed. In Split View, when two apps are displayed in landscape, you can now drag the divider to adjust their relative sizes.

All notifications received in landscape mode are now displayed in a simplified banner format to reduce interruptions.

You can now swipe down on a simplified banner notification to display the app in a floating window.

Network connections

You can now send text, image, and voice messages to nearby people via BeaconLink when there is no internet connection. You can find this feature in “Settings – Mobile network – BeaconLink”.

