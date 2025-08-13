OnePlus 15 to sport blackhole-like colorway

A new leak from China says that the OnePlus 15 will be offered in an incredibly dark shade of black.

The OnePlus 13 successor has been the center of rumors in the past few weeks, and leaks say that it could arrive in October. The phone is reportedly undergoing a huge design change, with the brand believed to be dropping its conventional circular camera island design. However, a new claim says that this isn’t the only thing that will excite fans visually.

According to tipster Smart Pikachu, the phone could arrive in a blackhole-like shade. The exact name of the colorway was not mentioned, but if it is really a deep black shade, it might be darker than the black colorways we saw in earlier smartphone models. To recall, the OnePlus 13 was introduced in an Obsidian option.

The tipster also shared that the OnePlus 15 comes with a flat 1.5K display and high brightness, but it now offers better power consumption. As per earlier reports, the model will also feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a 6.78″ flat 1.5K LTPO screen with LIPO technology, a triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit, a 7000mAh+ battery, 100W charging and wireless charging support, and IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Source (Via)