OnePlus announces DetailMax Engine as Hasselblad partnership ends

OnePlus has parted ways with Hasselblad. Nonetheless, the brand announced its new DetailMax Engine technology, which it will soon employ in its upcoming devices.

CEO Pete Lau shared the news today. While the executive expressed appreciation for the company’s partnership with the Swedish giant, he underscored that OnePlus’ plan with Hasselblad is now “complete.”

In line with this, Lau introduced the DetailMax Engine, which is teased to offer better imaging performance.

“Designed from the ground up to deliver the clearest and most real photos on a smartphone, it harnesses the full potential of computational imaging to present scenes as they truly are, without over-beautification or distortion,” Lau shared. “The moment you zoom in on a photo, you’ll understand why I’m confident you’ll love the results.”

According to the executive, he is now using the prototype of the technology. While he didn’t share the moniker of the device he is using, it is expected to be available on the brand’s upcoming devices, especially its flagships, including the OnePlus 15.

