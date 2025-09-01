OnePlus 15 leaked render shows colors, design

The design and colorways of the OnePlus 15 have leaked online.

The OnePlus 15 is rumored to launch this month alongside the Ace 6. According to rumors, the brand is dropping the conventional circular design it has been using for years. Leakers claimed that the handheld will now feature a square module on its back.

Now, renders circulating online reveal what the phone would look like. The images show that the camera island has four circular cutouts of varying sizes. The back panel, on the other hand, has slightly curved edges. The photos also show the phone in black, purple, and titanium colorways.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 15 will arrive in five configurations: 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. Its colors allegedly include Black, Purple, and Titanium, and it only weighs around 215g.

